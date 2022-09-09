Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Detroit Lions release final Injury Report for Week 1 matchup vs. Eagles

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report for the week and as you can see below, center Frank Ragnow is questionable for Week 1.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Tommy Kraemer G back NP NP NP out
Levi Onwuzurike DL back NP NP NP out
Ifeatu Melifonwu S hamstring LP LP LP doubtful
Julian Okwara LB hamstring LP LP LP questionable
Frank Ragnow C groin LP NP LP questionable
Chris Board LB knee LP FP FP
John Cominsky DL illness NP FP FP
Austin Seibert K right groin LP FP FP

