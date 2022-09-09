Detroit Lions release final Injury Report for Week 1 matchup vs. Eagles

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report for the week and as you can see below, center Frank Ragnow is questionable for Week 1.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tommy Kraemer
|G
|back
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DL
|back
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|S
|hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|doubtful
|Julian Okwara
|LB
|hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|groin
|LP
|NP
|LP
|questionable
|Chris Board
|LB
|knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|John Cominsky
|DL
|illness
|NP
|FP
|FP
|Austin Seibert
|K
|right groin
|LP
|FP
|FP
