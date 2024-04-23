J.J. McCarthy Reveals Why He Will Not Be In Detroit For 2024 NFL Draft

J.J. McCarthy Has Decided To Hang With His Family And Friends

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to be a significant event in downtown Detroit, but one notable absentee from the list of attendees will be former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Despite being projected as a Top 15 pick and the draft taking place not far from his home in Ann Arbor, McCarthy has chosen to skip the event. In a recent interview with Brad Galli, McCarthy explained the heartfelt reasons behind his decision.

Celebrating with a Village

McCarthy’s decision to not attend the draft in person is deeply personal. “I didn’t want to go to Detroit just because I know it took a village to get me here and I want to celebrate with them,” McCarthy told Galli. The young quarterback emphasized the importance of sharing this pivotal moment in his career with those who have supported him throughout his journey — his family, friends, and teammates.

A Special Celebration

This draft night is not just about stepping into the professional realm for McCarthy; it’s also about celebrating personal milestones with loved ones. McCarthy revealed, “You know, a lot of family and friends from back home, a lot of my teammates. It’s gonna be a special night that, you know, this is the first party I’ve actually ever had for myself, you know, I never had a birthday party or anything like that… because I was playing hockey and I was always traveling, and you know, January birthday.”

Stepping Into the Spotlight

Despite his natural inclination to shy away from the spotlight, McCarthy is ready to embrace it for one special evening. “I don’t like being the center of attention, but, for one night, you know, I’ll do it,” he stated. This rare shift in his comfort zone underscores the significance of the draft night, not only as a professional milestone but as a deeply personal celebration.

INTERVIEW: JJ McCarthy took one final walk through the Big House before the NFL Draft, reminiscing about some of the biggest moments from his undefeated career at Michigan Stadium.



From his first TD pass to the final play vs. Ohio State on the way to the national championship: pic.twitter.com/aHGcXpEf66 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 23, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Personal Celebration: J.J. McCarthy chose to skip attending the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit to host a personal celebration with his family, friends, and teammates. This decision reflects his desire to share this significant milestone with those who have supported him throughout his journey. First Personal Party: McCarthy revealed that the draft party would be the first personal celebration he’s ever had for himself, highlighting the importance of the event as a rare opportunity for him to be the center of attention and celebrate his achievements with loved ones. Avoiding the Spotlight: Despite the allure of being featured at the NFL Draft, McCarthy prefers not to be the center of attention, which influenced his decision to celebrate in a more intimate setting. This choice underscores his humility and his focus on what truly matters to him personally and professionally.

Bottom Line: It Takes A Village

J.J. McCarthy’s decision to celebrate the 2024 NFL Draft away from the public eye in Detroit reflects his desire to honor the people closest to him on what promises to be one of the most memorable nights of his life. As he prepares to take the next step in his football career, McCarthy remains grounded in the community and relationships that have shaped him, choosing to mark the occasion in a manner true to his character and life story.