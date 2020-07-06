41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, July 6, 2020
type here...

Detroit Lions tweet out hilarious video of new P Arryn Siposs singing during team meeting [Video]

General Topic
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

If the Detroit Lions ever have a team karaoke night, something tells us that rookie punter Arryn Siposs will be one of the first to grab the mic.

Watch as Siposs is volunteered by his fellow rookie D’Andre Swift to sing and he does not hold back. In, fact, when he is told to stop, Siposs just keeps on going!

Take a close look at how hilarious his teammates thin, this is, including Matthew Stafford.

- Advertisement -
Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Roy Oswalt absolutely shreds MLB’s COVID-19 protocols

Michael Whitaker - 0
The start of the 2020 MLB season was delayed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for a while there was doubt on whether or...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

13 Detroit Red Wings players included in NHL.com’s “Who Wore It Best” list

Michael Whitaker - 0
Not only are the Detroit Red Wings one of the National Hockey League's historic Original 6 franchises, but they've boasted some of the greatest...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Patrick Mahomes thanks Detroit Tigers for drafting him

Don Drysdale - 0
Originally published on Jan. 20, 2020. As you have probably heard, Patrick Mahomes was a pretty darn good baseball player back in the day. http://gty.im/1154485211 In fact,...
Read more
General Topic

Detroit Lions tweet out hilarious video of new P Arryn Siposs singing during team meeting [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
If the Detroit Lions ever have a team karaoke night, something tells us that rookie punter Arryn Siposs will be one of the first...
Read more

Related news

General Topic

Mike Valenti’s agent weighs in on ‘Big Changes’ at 97.1 The Ticket

Arnold Powell - 0
The original report from Friday: If you have been trying to listen to 97.1 The Ticket or trying to contact the station or its employees...
Read more
General Topic

‘Stoney’ weighs in on 97.1 The Ticket ‘Big changes’ report, Tony Paul doubles down

Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday, a fan asked Tony Paul of The Detroit News if he had any inside info on why normal programming was not on...
Read more
General Topic

Report: ‘Big changes’ coming to 97.1 The Ticket

Don Drysdale - 0
If you have been trying to listen to 97.1 The Ticket or trying to contact the station or its employees via text or tweet,...
Read more
General Topic

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ranked near top of best collegiate coaches who were former players

Michael Whitaker - 0
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh already had a strong history in Ann Arbor by the time he was named head coach in 2015....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.