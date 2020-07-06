Detroit Lions tweet out hilarious video of new P Arryn Siposs singing during team meeting [Video]

If the Detroit Lions ever have a team karaoke night, something tells us that rookie punter Arryn Siposs will be one of the first to grab the mic.
Watch as Siposs is volunteered by his fellow rookie D’Andre Swift to sing and he does not hold back. In, fact, when he is told to stop, Siposs just keeps on going!
Take a close look at how hilarious his teammates thin, this is, including Matthew Stafford.
.@MarvinJonesJr isn't the only Lion that can carry a tune. Get to know @Sippa02 from this virtual offseason meeting clip. pic.twitter.com/4HMLikiPKK
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 6, 2020