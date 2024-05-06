Detroit Red Wings sign former 1st Round pick to multi-year deal

He probably will not be with the Detroit Red Wings for a while

The Detroit Red Wings have officially secured one of their most promising young talents, signing Axel Sandin-Pellikka to an entry-level contract. This strategic move comes after Sandin-Pellikka was chosen as the team’s first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Season Performance and Contract Details

At just 19 years old, Sandin-Pellikka was drafted 17th overall and has shown significant promise in his recent season with Skelleftea AIK in Sweden. Over 39 games, he scored 10 goals and totaled 28 points, showcasing his potential as a top-tier defenseman. The standard three-year deal marks the beginning of what the Red Wings hope will be a fruitful NHL career.

Developmental Path and Future with the Red Wings

Following a path similar to previous Red Wings prospects, Sandin-Pellikka is expected to start his North American hockey journey with the Grand Rapids Griffins, the Red Wings’ AHL affiliate. This step is crucial for refining his skills and adapting to the North American style of play, mirroring the development of players like Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Bottom Line

Axel Sandin-Pellikka’s signing is a significant addition to the Detroit Red Wings‘ defensive lineup. His development in the AHL will be crucial for his transition to the NHL, where the Red Wings hope he will become a cornerstone of their defense. This move not only reinforces the team’s defensive prospects but also demonstrates their commitment to building a competitive team through the development of young, talented players.