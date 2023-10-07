Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions uniform combo unveiled for revenge game vs. Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions uniform combo unveiled for revenge game vs. Carolina Panthers: Find out what the Lions will be wearing against the Panthers.

Detroit Lions uniform combo unveiled for revenge game vs. Carolina Panthers

Can you believe we are already in Week 5 of the Detroit Lions 2023 season? Well, we are, and the Lions are currently in first place in the NFC North with a 3-1 record. On Sunday, the Lions will look to move to 4-1 when they host the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field. In advance of the game, the Lions have unveiled their Week 5 uniform combo.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions uniform combo unveiled for revenge game vs. Carolina PanthersWhat uniform combo will the Detroit Lions wear?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Just Win
Face of the 2023 Detroit Lions Fantasy Football Team Names 2023 NFL Power Rankings Detroit Lions Cutdown Day NFL Cutdown Day Detroit Lions release Saivion Smith Tray Lance Trade Detroit Lions release Christian Covington Detroit Lions release Parker Romo Detroit Lions sign Michael Badgley Detroit Lions as trade destination for Mike Evans Detroit Lions trade to replace David Montgomery Detroit Lions elevate 2 players Detroit Lions uniform combo

What uniform combo will the Detroit Lions wear?

The Lions have released their uniform combo for Sunday's game against the Panthers, and as you can see, they will be wearing their All-Blue threads.

Detroit Lions uniform combo,Detroit Lions

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Lions in First Place: The Detroit Lions are currently leading the NFC North with an impressive 3-1 record in the 2023 season. Their strong start has put them in a prime position to continue their success.
  2. Week 5 Uniform Combo: The Lions have revealed their uniform combination for the upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers, and they will be wearing their All Blue threads.
  3. Focus on Winning: Regardless of the uniform they wear, the Lions' primary focus remains on winning football games. With a desire for revenge against the Panthers, who dominated them a year ago, the Lions are determined to secure a victory.
NFL grants Detroit Lions Detroit Lions Injury Update

Bottom Line: Just Win

No matter what uniform the Lions wear, their focus is 100% on winning football games. One year ago, the Panthers ran all over the Detroit defense, and you can bet that revenge is on their mind. With that being said, the Panthers may be 0-4, but we just saw that even a 0-4 team is capable of rising up as the previously winless Chicago Bears beat the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

Read More

Adam Schefter reveals Week 5 availability for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting defense for Week 5 matchup vs. Panthers

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting offense for Week 5 matchup vs. Panthers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?