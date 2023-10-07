Detroit Lions uniform combo unveiled for revenge game vs. Carolina Panthers

Can you believe we are already in Week 5 of the Detroit Lions 2023 season? Well, we are, and the Lions are currently in first place in the NFC North with a 3-1 record. On Sunday, the Lions will look to move to 4-1 when they host the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field. In advance of the game, the Lions have unveiled their Week 5 uniform combo.

What uniform combo will the Detroit Lions wear?

The Lions have released their uniform combo for Sunday's game against the Panthers, and as you can see, they will be wearing their All-Blue threads.

Bottom Line: Just Win

No matter what uniform the Lions wear, their focus is 100% on winning football games. One year ago, the Panthers ran all over the Detroit defense, and you can bet that revenge is on their mind. With that being said, the Panthers may be 0-4, but we just saw that even a 0-4 team is capable of rising up as the previously winless Chicago Bears beat the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.