fb
Search

Latest News:

Predicting When the Detroit Lions New Black Uniforms Will be Worn for First Time

0
Find out when we think the Detroit Lions New Black Uniforms will be worn for the first time.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer Declares ‘Honolulu Blue’ Day For Michigan

0
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a 'Honolulu Blue' day in Michigan leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ranking The Detroit Lions New Uniforms

0
Let's rank the Detroit Lions new uniforms.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions New Uniform Fan Poll May Surprise You

Lions Notes

This Detroit Lions New Uniform Fan Poll Surprised Us

The Detroit Lions made a splash on Thursday night, revealing their bold new uniforms for the 2024 season, including the much-discussed black Color Rush jerseys. In the wake of this exciting unveiling, SB Nation conducted a series of fan polls to gauge reactions to the new designs. While the results for the blue home jerseys and white road jerseys aligned with expectations, the reception of the black Color Rush uniforms presented a surprising twist.

1 Rule Detroit Lions fans must follow Detroit Lions troll Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions Fandom's Impact 2023 Detroit Lions Week 6 Rooting Guide Week 7 NFL DVOA Rankings Detroit Lions social media team trolls Chargers Detroit Lions Week 11 Rooting Guide Detroit Lions Week 13 Detroit Lions New Uniform Rooting Guide Detroit Lions Clinch Berth Detroit Lions decide to roll the dice Kyle Brandt Delivers Detroit vs. Everybody Rant Why Detroit Lions fans should watch Super Bowl LVIII Carlton Davis III is fired up

Fan Feedback on New Lions Jerseys

Following the unveiling, fans were quick to voice their opinions through a poll conducted by SB Nation. They were asked to rate each jersey design—blue home, white road, and black Color Rush—using the following categories: Love them, Like them, Indifferent, Don’t Like them, and Hate them. The response to the blue home jerseys and white road jerseys was overwhelmingly positive, with both designs receiving approval ratings of 89%. These high scores reflect a strong affinity among fans for the Lions’ traditional colors and the refreshed look.

The Unexpected Twist with Black Color Rush Uniforms

However, the reaction to the black Color Rush jerseys, while still positive, was notably less enthusiastic. Only 78% of voters indicated that they either loved or liked this new addition, a score that, while impressive, lagged behind the affection shown for the more traditional designs. This divergence has caught the attention of many in the fan community and sparked discussions about the specific elements of the black jerseys that might not have resonated as strongly with the fanbase.

Detroit Lions New Black Uniforms
Photo courtesy of Detroit Lions

Analyzing the Poll Results

Here are the detailed results of the SB Nation fan poll:

  • Blue Home Jerseys: 89% Loved or Liked
  • White Road Jerseys: 89% Loved or Liked
  • Black Color Rush Jerseys: 78% Loved or Liked

Click here to see the full results

The results indicate a strong preference for the traditional color schemes of the Lions, with the innovative black Color Rush jerseys not quite hitting the mark for a segment of the fanbase. It seems that while the novelty of the black jerseys was initially met with excitement, some fans might prefer the classic styles when it comes to showing their team pride.

Detroit Lions Governor Gretchen Whitmer

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Strong Approval for Traditional Jerseys: The fan polls revealed high approval ratings for the Detroit Lions’ new blue home jerseys and white road jerseys, with both receiving 89% positive responses (Loved or Liked). This strong endorsement underscores the fans’ appreciation for the traditional colors and updated designs that stay true to the team’s heritage.
  2. Mixed Reactions to Black Color Rush Jerseys: Despite overall positive feedback, the black Color Rush jerseys received a notably lower approval rating, with 78% of voters expressing that they either loved or liked them. This contrasted with the higher ratings for the traditional jerseys and indicated a less enthusiastic reception for this more radical design change.
  3. Fan Preferences Lean Toward Tradition: The poll results suggest that while fans are open to new designs and updates to their team’s uniforms, there is a strong preference for traditional styles. The mixed reactions to the black Color Rush jerseys highlight the challenges teams face when introducing significantly different or non-traditional uniform designs.

Are You Surprised by the Poll Results?

The slightly lukewarm reception of the black Color Rush jerseys poses interesting questions about fan expectations and design preferences. It suggests that while innovation in team uniforms is generally welcome, there is a delicate balance between introducing new elements and maintaining the traditional aesthetics that have long defined a team’s visual identity.

As the Detroit Lions and their fans look forward to the 2024 season, these uniforms—whether beloved or merely liked—will be a symbol of pride and excitement. The discussion generated by the fan polls serves as a reminder of the passionate engagement of the Lions’ community, which will no doubt continue to support their team with fervor, regardless of the jersey they wear.

Newsletter

Don't miss

U of M

Draft Hype or Hope? NFL Insiders Scoff at J.J. McCarthy’s Rising Stock

0
One NFL coach thinks J.J. McCarthy's draft stock is more hype than skill – will the Wolverine prove himself in the NFL? 🏈 #NFLDraft #QuarterbackConundrum
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Ranking The Detroit Lions New Uniforms

0
Let's rank the Detroit Lions new uniforms.
Red Wings News Reports

Lucas Raymond admits he ‘blacked out’ during game-winning goal celebration

0
Lucas Raymond admits that the Detroit Red Wings celebration after his game-winner was super intense!
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Trade Down in Dane Brugler’s 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft

0
Detroit Lions Trade Down, acquire additional picks in recent NFL Mock Draft.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions re-sign Craig Reynolds, two others to ERFA contracts

0
Detroit Lions re-sign Craig Reynolds and two others.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Predicting When the Detroit Lions New Black Uniforms Will be Worn for First Time

W.G. Brady -
Find out when we think the Detroit Lions New Black Uniforms will be worn for the first time.
Read more

Governor Gretchen Whitmer Declares ‘Honolulu Blue’ Day For Michigan

W.G. Brady -
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a 'Honolulu Blue' day in Michigan leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft.
Read more

Ranking The Detroit Lions New Uniforms

W.G. Brady -
Let's rank the Detroit Lions new uniforms.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.