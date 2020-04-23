Detroit Pistons F Blake Griffin absolutely destroys TMZ with one tweet

On Wednesday, TMZ took the time to post a video that shows Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin shooting hoops with his kids. The title to the piece was, “Blake Griffin Airballs & Bricks Shots In Pickup Game W/Kids, …Quarantine Rust???”

Blake Griffin Airballs & Bricks Shots In Pickup Game W/ Kids, Quarantine Rust? https://t.co/fMnNnLVpRy — TMZ (@TMZ) April 22, 2020

On Thursday, Griffin caught wind of the piece by TMZ and he proceeded to destroy them with a single amazing tweet.

*alternate headline: “grown man hides in bushes to secretly record a dad and his kids at the park” https://t.co/K4JRMEqm0C — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) April 23, 2020

Thank you, Blake, for literally summing up what TMZ is all about!