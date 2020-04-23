41.2 F
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons F Blake Griffin absolutely destroys TMZ with one tweet

On Wednesday, TMZ took the time to post a video that shows Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin shooting hoops with his kids. The title to the piece was, “Blake Griffin Airballs & Bricks Shots In Pickup Game W/Kids, …Quarantine Rust???”

On Thursday, Griffin caught wind of the piece by TMZ and he proceeded to destroy them with a single amazing tweet.

Thank you, Blake, for literally summing up what TMZ is all about!

By Arnold Powell
