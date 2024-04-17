Detroit Lions host Roman Wilson for pre-draft visit

Detroit Lions host Roman Wilson

Don’t look now, but we are just over one week away from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft! This year’s draft is extra special around these parts, as it will be held in downtown Detroit. You can bet Detroit Lions fans will be flooding the streets of Detroit, as they wait to see which players GM Brad Holmes selects to be added to a roster that is already very talented. In preparation for the draft, the Lions have been hosting several players for pre-draft visits, including former Michigan wide receiver, Roman Wilson.

Roman Wilson Will Be A Threat In The NFL

Roman Wilson stands out as a formidable vertical threat on the field, boasting very good speed and the ability to reach top gear almost instantaneously. His quickness and explosive ability complement his smooth, controlled athleticism, allowing him to effortlessly change speeds and direction. As an exceptional route-runner, Wilson leverages his speed and sharp movements at the top of his routes to gain separation. Additionally, his great hands and impressive catch radius are perfectly suited to his frame, enabling him to skillfully attack the ball at its highest point and secure catches reliably.

Why it Matters

Most seem to believe that Brad Holmes would like to select an X receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft, which Roman Wilson is not. That said, pairing the former Wolverines wide receiver with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams (not to mention Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs), would be a lot of fun to watch, and a pain in the butt for opposing defenses to defend.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Anticipation for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit: The 2024 NFL Draft is generating significant excitement as it will take place in downtown Detroit. This local setting is expected to draw large crowds of Detroit Lions fans, eager to see how General Manager Brad Holmes will enhance a roster already considered to be highly talented. Pre-Draft Preparations and Visits: In preparation for the draft, the Detroit Lions have been actively engaging with potential draft picks, hosting several players for pre-draft visits. This includes Roman Wilson, a former Michigan wide receiver, underscoring the team’s efforts to thoroughly evaluate talent before making their selections. Roman Wilson’s Potential Impact: Despite not fitting the exact profile (X receiver) that Brad Holmes is rumored to be targeting, Roman Wilson’s attributes — exceptional speed, agility, route-running ability, and catching skills — position him as a potential high-impact player for the Lions. His ability to integrate and possibly excel alongside established players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams could make him a valuable addition to the team.

The Bottom Line

While there may be specific positional targets for the Lions in the upcoming draft, the potential acquisition of talents like Roman Wilson highlights the broader strategy of strengthening the team with versatile, high-performing athletes. Wilson’s pre-draft visit suggests that the Lions are considering all options to bolster their squad, aiming for players who can contribute dynamically to their offensive gameplay. As draft day approaches, all eyes will be on Detroit to see how these strategies will unfold in their selections.