Detroit Red Wings: 5 Brilliant Goals Of 2015 (Videos) #2

2015 brought for the Detroit Red Wings, both the end of the 2014-15 season and the start of the current one. The 2015 year saw many ups and downs for the boys in the winged wheel. They extended their playoff streak to 24-straight years and even led their division over varying times in the year. But they also experienced another early playoff exit, this time at the hands of the conference champions.
It also saw a slew of goals, some better and more monumental than others. Let’s take a look at a small fraction of the Wings’ goals in 2015.
5 Pavel Datsyuk: First Score Of The 2015-16 Season For Detroit
Pavel Datsyuk got a late start to the 2015-16 season after requiring surgery in the off-season. Now 22 games into his season, he’s got 5 goals among 14 points, already hovering around the middle of the pack for the team. And of course, the first one was the goal that got the ball rolling.
4 Gustav Nyquist Ends It In Overtime With A Snipe
The 2015-16 season saw the NHL implement the new 3-on-3 overtime format, a tactic meant to reduce the number of games ending in a shootout without actually doing away with it. Thus far it’s worked in the Wings’ favor, as they’ve garnered points in roughly 68% of their games played. Gustav Nyquist has become something of an overtime expert for the Wings, using his snipes to end games favorably for Detroit, as you can see him do above against the Nashville Predators.
3 Tomas Tatar Toe-drags And Scores On The Power Play
The regular-season goal leader for the Red Wings last season, Tomas Tatar, has had a slower start to his season this year, but the firecracker still does awesome things with the puck when he’s on the ice. After a huge save by Jimmy Howard, Tatar gains possession in the New Jersey Devils’ zone, puts on a small toe-drag and snipes it stick-side for the goal.
2 Henrik Zetterberg’s 300th Career Goal
While not a crazy-skilled goal in its own, the factors behind it were momentous. It may have been a simple wrist shot from around center-ice, but it was against the division rival Toronto Maple Leafs, former long-time head coach Mike Babcock, and would be the 300th goal in captain Henrik Zetterberg’s amazing career. Congrats on the three century mark, Hank.
1 Dylan Larkin Scores His First In The NHL
Also a huge goal against the Maple Leafs, this one has even bigger implications for the future. After being a surprise name on the roster out of training camp, no one could have foreseen the impact that youngster Dylan Larkin would have on the Red Wings. His first NHL was a beauty, roofed right over Jonathan Bernier, but it was also in his first NHL game ever. Here’s to many amazing seasons to come for the future face of a franchise.