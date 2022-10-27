Detroit Red Wings: 5 Brilliant Goals Of 2015 (Videos) #2

2015 brought for the Detroit Red Wings, both the end of the 2014-15 season and the start of the current one. The 2015 year saw many ups and downs for the boys in the winged wheel. They extended their playoff streak to 24-straight years and even led their division over varying times in the year. But they also experienced another early playoff exit, this time at the hands of the conference champions.

It also saw a slew of goals, some better and more monumental than others. Let’s take a look at a small fraction of the Wings’ goals in 2015.