Detroit Tigers announce roster moves prior to 2nd game vs. Toronto

The Detroit Tigers are fresh off an exciting 2-1 victory last night over the Toronto Blue Jays, and will be looking to continue their winning streak when they get together for the 2nd game of their series later tonight at Comerica Park.

Prior to tonight’s game, the team announced as series of roster moves:

The Tigers have announced the following roster moves: *Reinstated RHP José Ureña from the 10-day injured list *Designated LHP Ian Krol for assignment *Placed RHP Erasmo Ramirez on release waivers — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 28, 2021

Tonight’s game begins at 6:10 with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit.