Detroit Lions Expect to Play More Prime Time Games In 2024

The Detroit Lions remain “enticing” to the NFL’s broadcast partners

At the recent uniform unveiling event at Ford Field, Detroit Lions team president Rod Wood projected a significant increase in prime time games for the team in the upcoming 2024 NFL season. This anticipation is based on the team’s stellar performance last season and their growing appeal among NFL fans and broadcasters. Wood’s comments suggest that the Lions could be nearing the maximum allotment of six prime-time games, a testament to their rising popularity and success.

What Rod Wood Said

During the event, Wood expressed cautious optimism about reaching the maximum of six prime time games, stating, “I don’t know if we’ll max out. I mean, you get six scheduled plus Thanksgiving, technically, and then you can actually be flexed into a seventh. I think we’ll be towards six. Whether we get six or not, I don’t know.”

This statement highlights the Lions’ transformation into one of the biggest television draws last season, fueled by their 12-5 record and NFC North title. The team’s enticing dynamics and competitive edge make them attractive to the NFL’s broadcast partners and position them as one of the Super Bowl favorites in the NFC for 2024.

“We’ve got a lot of good opponents that would make a lot of good prime time games, both home and away,” Wood said.

The Big Picture: The Impact of Prime Time Exposure

The potential for increased prime time games for the Detroit Lions is significant, not just from a broadcasting standpoint but also for the team’s branding and marketability. Prime time games are pivotal in defining a team’s national image and can dramatically enhance player recognition and fan engagement. For the Lions, whose recent success has reignited their fan base and captured the attention of the wider NFL audience, these games offer a platform to showcase their talent on a national stage and solidify their status as a top contender in the league.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Rod Wood anticipates the Detroit Lions approaching the maximum of six prime time NFL games in 2024. The Lions’ surge in popularity and successful 12-5 season boosted their appeal to broadcasters. Their status as potential Super Bowl contenders and an appealing schedule increase their visibility.

The Bottom Line – Spotlight on Motown’s Finest

As the Detroit Lions gear up for what could be an unprecedented number of prime time appearances in 2024, the spotlight is truly on them to prove their mettle. With the combination of a strong last season, high expectations, and increased national exposure, the Lions have the opportunity to transform their prime time slots into moments of triumph that could define their season. For fans and players alike, these games are not just about football; they are about staking a claim on the NFL landscape and turning the bright lights of prime time into a beacon of Detroit’s resurgence in professional football.