Detroit Tigers initial cut includes 1st Round pick

Opening Day 2020 is right around the corner and on Friday, the Detroit Tigers announced their first wave of Spring Training cuts and a former 1st Round pick has been sent down.

From MLive:

Right-handed pitcher Beau Burrows, who is on the 40-man roster, was formally optioned to Triple-A Toledo, although there’s at least a chance he could ultimately start the season in Double-A Erie. Outfielder Jacob Robson was reassigned to the minor-league side of Tiger Town. He is likely to start the 2020 season in Toledo.

Nation, do you believe Beau Burrows will ever become a top of the rotation pitcher for the Tigers? What is his ceiling?

