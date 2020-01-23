35.5 F
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers P Michael Fulmer comments on Justin Verlander’s association with Astros cheating scandal

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

The Houston Astros have been found guilty of sign-stealing, their manager and general manager have both been fired, and you can bet the Astros players will have plenty of questions to answer in the coming days.

On Thursday, Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer was asked about the cheating scandal and about his former teammate Justin Verlander being associated with it.

Fulmer said he would be able to live with himself if he knew he cheated the game of baseball. When asked about Verlander’s potential involvement, Fulmer noted that though he had not spoken to JV since the news broke, he is a pitcher so he had nothing to do with it.

Here is the video of Fulmer’s comments.

