T.J. Hockenson Discusses Kerby Joseph Hit That Ended His 2023 Season

T.J. Hockenson Discusses Kerby Joseph Hit

During the 2023 NFL season, a significant event unfolded during the Christmas Eve game, which resulted in a severe injury to Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. The injury occurred following a hit by Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph, leading to Hockenson’s torn ACL. This incident has sparked a broader discussion about player safety and the implications of the NFL’s current rulebook, which some argue incentivizes dangerous play styles.

What Did T.J. Hockenson Say About The Hit?

T.J. Hockenson, reflecting on the unfortunate incident, expressed a preference for a different type of injury over the debilitating knee injury he sustained. According to Hockenson, the rules may encourage defenders to target lower body areas, inadvertently increasing the risk of severe injuries like ACL tears. This sentiment is echoed in his statements where he acknowledges Kerby Joseph‘s lack of malicious intent, emphasizing the unintended consequences of well-meaning defensive plays. Hockenson’s perspective not only highlights his personal ordeal but also casts a spotlight on the need for rule revisions to enhance player protection.

“I would’ve much rather gone down with a concussion for two weeks than have to deal with this for nine months,” Hockenson said on Monday, per Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated.

Hockenson said he doesn't have anything against Joseph, but blames the league and its rules for incentivizing defensive players to hit low. — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) April 15, 2024

“I know Kerby pretty well. I’ve played with him. I don’t necessarily think it was [intended to injure]. You go back on the tape and you see what happened” Hockenson said, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I don’t think it was [intentional]. I just want to make sure it wasn’t and that’s why I’m using my voice here. Players protect players. That’s in any facet of the league. You don’t want a defensive guy head-hunting or knee-hunting, and the same thing for an offensive guy.”

The Bottom Line – A Call for Change

The incident between T.J. Hockenson and Kerby Joseph transcends a mere game-day mishap, morphing into a significant dialogue about the NFL’s regulatory framework and its implications for player safety. As the league continues to evolve, the voices of players like Hockenson will be pivotal in steering the conversation towards more protective measures that ensure the welfare of the athletes without diluting the spirit of the game. This situation serves as a reminder that in the high-stakes world of professional football, the rules of play are not just guidelines but are instrumental in shaping the health outcomes of its players.