Dwayne Haskins wife charged with battery for knocking his tooth out

According to various reports, the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been charged with battery after she knocked his tooth out during an argument at a Las Vegas hotel.

From KDKA:

According to an arrest report obtained by KLAS-TV, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on July 3. The arrest report obtained by the TV station said a piece of the tooth was found on the floor.

