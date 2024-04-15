fb
Search

Latest News:

Detroit Tigers acquire Ty Adcock from Seattle Mariners

0
Detroit Tigers acquire Ty Adcock prior to matchup vs. Rangers.

Detroit Lions re-sign Craig Reynolds, two others to ERFA contracts

0
Detroit Lions re-sign Craig Reynolds and two others.

Detroit Lions Land Tee Higgins In Proposed BLOCKBUSTER Trade

0
Detroit Lions Land Tee Higgins in proposed BLOCKBUSTER NFL Draft Trade.
Jeff Bilbrey

Between a Hit and a Hard Place: T.J. Hockenson Sheds Light on Painful NFL Reality

Lions Notes

In the rough-and-tumble world of the NFL, sometimes the rulebook can hit harder than a 250-pound linebacker on a blitz. Just ask T.J. Hockenson, who has some choice words about the league’s protective measures—or lack thereof.

T.J. Hockenson signs record-breaking contract Ben Johnson Lions T.J. Hockenson Suffers Devastating Injury

The Hit Heard ‘Round the Motor City

It was a December afternoon, the kind that makes you ponder the existence of toe warmers, when Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph delivered a hit that would unwrap a season-ending gift for Hockenson: a torn ACL.

“I would’ve much rather gone down with a concussion for two weeks than have to deal with this for nine months,” quipped Hockenson on Monday, per Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated. A statement sure to make every neurologist cringe, but a sentiment that highlights the grim choices players often consider.

No Grudges, Just Change

Despite the severance of ligaments, Hockenson harbors no ill feelings towards Joseph. He sees a bigger culprit at play—the NFL and the rulebook that seemingly guides defenders to aim low. “I know Kerby pretty well. I’ve played with him. I don’t necessarily think it was [intended to injure],” said Hockenson acutely aware of the league’s paradoxical safety dance.

However, Joseph’s season highlight reel now includes more than one “gone low” instance, like a replay that nobody asked for, which also sidelined Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee during the playoffs.

Dan Campbell gives latest on Zach Ertz Dan Campbell screwed up

In Defense of Defense

Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell suited up in his finest armor of words to defend Joseph’s technique. “That’s how we play football here,” stated Campbell, sticking to the script of ‘heads up, see what you hit’ that coaches often recite like a sacred mantra. Campbell fervently denied any dirty play, crediting Joseph with hitting for the thigh board, not the head gears.

A Timeline to Recovery: TBD

Hockenson, perhaps the most unwilling expert on ACL rehab these days, keeps a sunny attitude but remains tight-lipped about his return date.

Now, let’s remind ourselves that while players diving headfirst into the nuances of NFL regulations isn’t exactly a Sunday ritual, it does put a spotlight on a sore subject. Hockenson, through his flair for stating the uncomfortable, has led us back to the perennial debate: Is football hitting back at players’ safety?

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions News Reports

Could The Detroit Lions Sign Tom Brady? The Odds Of This Happening Have Been Released

0
Could The Detroit Lions Sign Tom Brady? It is not impossible!
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Injury Report: Sawyer Gipson-Long included in latest update

0
The latest Detroit Tigers Injury Report includes a critical piece of information on pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long.
Lions Notes

Adam Schefter Raves About Detroit Lions Signing of D.J. Reader

0
Adam Schefter Raves About Detroit Lions signing a player who would have broken the bank had he not been coming off an injury.
Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wings D Moritz Seider Has The Flu In Advance Of Matchup vs. Capitals

0
Moritz Seider Has The Flu as Red Wings prepare for tonight's game vs. Capitals.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions Host Blake Corum For Local Visit

0
Detroit Lions Host Blake Corum, who is the top running back prospect in the draft.
Jeff Bilbrey
Jeff Bilbreyhttps://detroitsportsnation.com/
Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]

Detroit Tigers acquire Ty Adcock from Seattle Mariners

W.G. Brady -
Detroit Tigers acquire Ty Adcock prior to matchup vs. Rangers.
Read more

Detroit Lions re-sign Craig Reynolds, two others to ERFA contracts

W.G. Brady -
Detroit Lions re-sign Craig Reynolds and two others.
Read more

Detroit Lions Land Tee Higgins In Proposed BLOCKBUSTER Trade

W.G. Brady -
Detroit Lions Land Tee Higgins in proposed BLOCKBUSTER NFL Draft Trade.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.