ESPN’s Jeff Passan alleges that Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer could be finished in MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer was placed on 7-Day administrative leave by Major League Baseball as they investigate accusations of alleged sexual assault against him that came to light earlier this summer.

Bauer, who is the reigning National League Cy Young award winner, is accused of “physical and emotional” pain on the alleged victim, according to victim attorney Marc Garelick.

Could his MLB career be over? According to one MLB insider, that’s a possibility. ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote earlier today that should Bauer avoid criminal charges, he’ll still almost certainly be levied with heavy punishment from the League. Additionally, he writes that in conversations with over two-dozen executives:

“Almost everyone asked that question said some derivation of the same answer: Never again in MLB.”

“The expectation around the sport is that the league would pursue a suspension of at least one year,” wrote Passan Tuesday in a lengthy profile exploring Bauer’s case and potential discipline. “Multiple sources suggested a possibility of a two-year suspension.” Of the 13 players punished under MLB’s domestic violence policy, none have appealed their suspensions. Once suspended, Bauer will almost certainly buck that trend, with one source telling Passan to expect a “war.”

“He’s a person who needs complete and total vindication,” that same source relayed to Passan. “He’s going to fight this to the death. Maybe his own death.”

– – Quotes via 97.1 The Ticket Link – –