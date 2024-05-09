Is WrestleMania 43 Coming To Detroit?

There was speculation that WrestleMania 43 could come to the Motor City

The Detroit Sports Commission (DSC) has recently addressed swirling rumors about Detroit’s potential bid to host WWE WrestleMania 43. Following the blockbuster success of WrestleMania 40, speculation had grown that Detroit might be looking to bring the massive event back to the city in 2027.

Rumors Debunked by Detroit Sports Commission

Speculation was fueled by chatter on social media and reports from a local Detroit radio station suggesting that the DSC was gearing up to submit a bid for WrestleMania 2027. This event would mark significant anniversaries: 20 years since WrestleMania 23 and 40 years since WrestleMania III, both iconic events previously hosted in Michigan.

But in a direct communication with The Detroit News, the DSC clarified their current position on the matter. The commission explicitly denied any ongoing preparations for a WrestleMania 43 2027 bid but affirmed their interest in hosting future WWE events.

Commission’s Statement and Future Plans

The official statement released by the DSC outlined their stance: “Contrary to recent speculation, the DSC is not currently in the process of preparing a bid to host WrestleMania in 2027. However, we remain enthusiastic about the prospect of hosting future major WWE events.” This clarification puts to rest the rumors but also highlights the Commission’s ongoing commitment to fostering a relationship with WWE.

The statement further elaborated on the commission’s broader strategy: “The Detroit Sports Commission values its strong relationship with WWE and is proud to have hosted some of their premier events across the Metro Detroit region. The DSC consistently evaluates opportunities and actively pursues bids for potential future events, leveraging our longstanding relationships with national governing bodies, sanctioning bodies, and event owners.”

The Bottom Line

While the dream of hosting WrestleMania 43 in Detroit may not be in the cards for now, the Detroit Sports Commission’s proactive approach to attracting major events ensures that the city remains a vibrant hub for major sports and entertainment spectacles. The DSC’s clear communication and strategic planning pave the way for exciting possibilities, promising a dynamic future for Detroit’s event scene.