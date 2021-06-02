Ex-Lion Kerryon Johnson now making league minimum salary with Eagles

by

Sharing is caring!

Former Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson had his contract restructured by the Philadelphia Eagles, and he’ll now be making the veteran minimum of $920,000 with a matching cap hit in 2021.

At the time of his being claimed off waivers, Johnson was in the final year of his rookie deal that carried a cap hit of $1,366,869. This move will save the Eagles nearly $500K in cap space.

A former Lions 2nd round pick in 2018, Johnson was made expendable by the arrival of draft pick Jermar Jefferson and the signing of free-agent Jamaal Williams. He finished 2020 with 181 yards and two touchdowns on 52 rushing attempts and 19 receptions for 187 yards and one TD.

He’ll be competing for a spot on the Eagles with the likes of Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell and Jordan Howard.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.