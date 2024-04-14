fb
W.G. Brady

The Latest Jared Goff Contract Buzz Has People Talking

Lions News Reports

The Jared Goff Contract Talk Is Heating Up

The Detroit Lions appear poised to secure their quarterback Jared Goff for the long haul with a substantial contract extension. Goff’s current contract is set to expire after the 2024 season. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Lions are not only eager to keep Goff but are also prepared to offer him a lucrative extension.

PREDICTING JARED GOFF’S NEXT CONTRACT

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

Latest Buzz

“He wants to be there. Only 29 years old, due to make about $28 million this year, so he’s going to have to be in that threshold of $45 (million), maybe even $50 million a year, based on the way he’s played. So, it’s going to take some time to get that done,” Fowler said on SportsCenter Sunday.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Jared Goff‘s current contract, valued at $134 million over four years, is nearing its end.
  2. The Lions plan to offer Goff a significant extension, potentially up to $50 million per year.
  3. Goff is firmly supported by the organization and is set for a major payday.
Detroit Lions

The Bottom Line – A Lion’s Worth in Gold

The story of Jared Goff‘s impending contract extension is more than just a negotiation; it’s a statement about the value of leadership and proven performance in the NFL. As Goff stands to join the ranks of the highest-paid quarterbacks, it underscores the team’s confidence in his ability to lead them to success. This move could well set the tone for the Lions’ strategic direction in the coming years, illustrating a commitment to stability and success that resonates well beyond the confines of the negotiating table.

