Fan releases hilarious ‘How fast is Blake Corum’ video

Heading into the 2021 season, Blake Corum was just another player on the Michigan football roster.

The Wolverines have won their first two games of the season and Corum has been unstoppable as he has 443 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns.

But what has really stood out through two games is Corum’s blazing speed.

In honor of Corum’s speed, @SwankyWolverine put together a hilarious (but maybe accurate) video of Corum running by everything he encounters!