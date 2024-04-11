Jared Goff Weighs In On Ben Johnson Staying With Detroit Lions

Jared Goff Weighs In On Ben Johnson

For a second consecutive offseason, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was a sought-after candidate for head coaching positions. Yet, once again, he chose to remain with the Lions, prioritizing his current role over potentially more lucrative opportunities.

Jared Goff’s Gratitude

Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who has flourished under Johnson’s guidance, recently shared his thoughts on this decision. During an appearance on Willbo’s “Trading Cards” podcast, hosted by Robbie and Will McInerny, Goff expressed his gratitude for Johnson’s commitment to the team.

“He (Johnson) had plenty of opportunities to leave, and for two years, he really did and could’ve left,” Goff remarked. “For him, we’re lucky; it’s not about the money for him. He loves coaching. He loves being around us. He’s a very rare type of person that way. I’m very thankful for him.”

The Impact of Johnson’s Decision

Johnson’s decision to stay with the Lions is a testament to his dedication to the team and his passion for coaching. His continued presence is a significant boost for the Lions’ offense, particularly for Goff, who has shown marked improvement under Johnson’s tutelage. The quarterback’s endorsement of Johnson’s decision underscores the strong bond and mutual respect between the coach and his players.

The Bottom Line

As the Lions prepare for the upcoming season, Johnson’s leadership and innovative offensive strategies will be crucial in their pursuit of success. With Johnson at the helm of the offense and Goff’s continued development, the Lions have a solid foundation to build upon. Johnson’s loyalty to the Lions and his commitment to his role is refreshing in a league where coaching changes are common. His dedication not only endears him to his players but also sets a positive tone for the entire organization. As the Lions continue their journey, Johnson’s influence will undoubtedly be a key factor in their success.