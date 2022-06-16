First look at Devin Funchess in a Lions uniform [Photo]

The Detroit Lions have added a new tight end to the mix and his name is Devin Funchess.

People around these parts certainly recognize that name as Funchess played college football at the University of Michigan before taking his talents to the NFL.

As you can see in the photos below, which Funchess posted to his Instagram account, it looks like he will be wearing No. 13 with the Lions… if he makes the team.

First looks at Devin Funchess as a Lions tight end. pic.twitter.com/8yCnc4yj0S — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 16, 2022

Likely more known for his collegiate career with the University of Michigan Funchess opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID after signing with the Green Bay Packers. He was released by Green Bay in August of 2021 without having played a single down for them. He spent the 2021 season on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

For his career, Funchess has 164 catches for 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns. His best season came in 2017 when he caught 63 passes for 840 yards and eight touchdowns for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers selected him with the 15th pick of the second round in 2015.

In his college career, Funchess found massive success with the Wolverines. Over the course of his three-year collegiate career, he had a total of 126 catches for 1,715 yards and 15 touchdowns. He played four seasons in the NFL with Carolina before briefly finding his way to Indianapolis for a season. Outside of his career-best season in 2017, he has not eclipsed 600 yards receiving in a season.

#Lions have signed free agent TE Devin Funchess. pic.twitter.com/961YKXRAmS — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 14, 2022

Nation, do you think Devin Funchess will make the Detroit Lions’ initial 53-man roster.

