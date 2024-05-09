fb
Detroit Lions Star Predicted To Take A Step Back In 2024

0
One Detroit Lions stud from 2023 is expected to take a step back.

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Schedule 2024-25: Michigan State vs. Michigan Rivalry Intensifies

0
Dive into the red-hot Big Ten women's basketball schedule as Michigan's intense rivalries with Michigan State ignite on home turfs.

Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Nearly Took Drastic Turn

0
The Detroit Lions almost did not land Terrion Arnold.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions nearly lost out on player due to a ‘Coin Flip’

Lions Notes

According to Terrion Arnold, the Detroit Lions nearly lost out on him

The Detroit Lions were ecstatic to secure Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold in the first round of the NFL Draft. Yet, Arnold could have been off the board much earlier had things gone slightly differently. In an intriguing twist, Arnold disclosed on ‘The Next Round’ that he was almost selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with their 13th overall pick. According to Arnold, the Raiders reached out post-draft to explain the decision process.

Detroit Lions In Head to Head Battle With San Francisco 49ers Detroit Lions NFL Draft Rumor Detroit Lions sign Steele Chambers Christian Mahogany

Coin Toss Decision

Arnold recounted the unusual selection method, “Actually, the Raiders coach, they called me after the Draft. They were like, ‘We had a coin toss between you and Brock Bowers, and it landed on him.’ I was like, ‘Oh wow.'” This startling method of decision-making highlights the unpredictability and drama that can occur behind the scenes during the draft.

Raiders’ GM’s Ambiguous Response

While it’s tempting to take the coin toss story at face value, it’s likely a figurative expression of how close the decision was. When pressed for confirmation, Raiders GM Champ Kelly provided a vague response, “Can’t confirm that at all.” This ambiguity leaves room for speculation about the Raiders’ decision-making process and whether such a critical decision could hinge on something as random as a coin flip.

raiders Las Vegas Raiders hold ‘cathartic’ meeting prior to matchup vs. Detroit Lions Detroit Lions dominant performance

Detroit’s Strategic Move

After learning he was not chosen by the Raiders, the Lions made their move. “After the Raiders passed, (the Lions) said, ‘Okay, we’ve got to get up there before Jacksonville.’ They were trying to trade up to 15, 16 to get me,” Arnold explained. This proactive approach by the Lions underscores their determination to secure Arnold, who was reportedly the top defensive player on their board. The Lions eventually traded up from No. 29 to No. 24 to secure Arnold, reflecting their high valuation of his talent.

A Dream Come True

For Arnold, ending up with the Lions was serendipitous, especially considering the presence of former Alabama teammates like Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Brian Branch. “It’s just one of those things where you go where you’re wanted. That right there, that fit and as far as how the fans are, schemes that they run, even just being around guys like Jamo, Jahmyr, and especially Brian, it was a dream come true for me,” Arnold expressed contentment with how things turned out, despite the initial uncertainty.

Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold Brad Holmes Discusses Terrion Arnold

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Near Miss with the Raiders: Terrion Arnold revealed that he was nearly selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 13th overall pick in the NFL Draft. According to Arnold, the Raiders’ decision came down to a figurative “coin toss” between him and Brock Bowers, which ultimately led to them choosing Bowers.
  2. Raiders’ Decision-Making Questioned: The story shared by Arnold about the coin toss decision-making process raises questions about the Raiders’ draft strategies. Raiders GM Champ Kelly’s ambiguous response when asked about the coin toss adds to the intrigue and skepticism regarding whether such a critical decision could really hinge on a random method.
  3. Lions’ Proactive Draft Strategy: After Arnold was passed over by the Raiders, the Detroit Lions seized the opportunity to trade up from the 29th to the 24th pick to secure him, indicating Arnold was a highly valued target on their draft board. Arnold’s satisfaction with ending up on a team that actively pursued him highlights the importance of feeling wanted and fitting well within a team’s culture and scheme.

Bottom Line

The story of Terrion Arnold’s near-miss with the Las Vegas Raiders and eventual selection by the Detroit Lions illustrates not only the unpredictability of the NFL Draft but also the varying philosophies of team management. While the Raiders’ decision-making process—whether figurative or literal—may raise eyebrows, the Lions’ determined move to trade up and secure Arnold showcases a clear, targeted strategy in building their roster.

Arnold’s revelation offers a rare peek into the high-stakes decisions that can define the careers of young athletes and the future of NFL franchises. Ultimately, Arnold landing with the Lions, where he feels valued and fits well into their defensive scheme, may prove to be the best outcome for all parties involved.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

