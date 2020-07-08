41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Highlights of today’s Detroit Tigers intrasquad game (VIDEO)

Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

We’re getting closer and closer to the official start for the 2020 MLB season, slated to kick off later this month on July 23.

The Detroit Tigers have been gathered at Comerica Park for Summer Training Camp, and today they played their first official intrasquad game.

Pitcher Michael Fulmer pitched two innings with a total of 25 pitches, while Rony Garcia struck out three batters in 2 1/3 innings

The contest was ultimately called after 4 1/2 innings by skipper Ron Gardenhire due to gathering storms in the area.

