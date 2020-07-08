Highlights of today’s Detroit Tigers intrasquad game (VIDEO)

We’re getting closer and closer to the official start for the 2020 MLB season, slated to kick off later this month on July 23.
The Detroit Tigers have been gathered at Comerica Park for Summer Training Camp, and today they played their first official intrasquad game.
Pitcher Michael Fulmer pitched two innings with a total of 25 pitches, while Rony Garcia struck out three batters in 2 1/3 innings
The contest was ultimately called after 4 1/2 innings by skipper Ron Gardenhire due to gathering storms in the area.
The @tigers played their first intrasquad game today, and we have highlights … #SummerCamp2020 pic.twitter.com/iiJAzyMKEx
— FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) July 8, 2020