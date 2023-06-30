Jared Goff named one of 10 players who could define 2023 NFL season

The upcoming NFL season holds great importance for the Detroit Lions, and much of their success will hinge on the performance of their quarterback, Jared Goff. In a list of 10 players compiled by ESPN's Dan Graziano, highlighting the most intriguing players who could define the 2023 season, Goff's inclusion may come as a surprise to many, but it should not.

Here is what Dan Graziano has to say about Goff being a player who could define the upcoming season:

Goff, who took the Rams to the Super Bowl five seasons ago, is still only 28. He's signed for the next two years at the relative bargain price of $26.48 million per year. That number, combined with his performance in 2022, makes him a candidate for an extension right now — and he may well get one before the season starts. But he also may not, and if he doesn't, the next several months are going to determine a lot about Goff's future in the NFL.

If he has a big year and leads the Lions to the playoffs, they could decide that he's worth signing up as their long-term QB solution. (Again, he'll only be 29 next offseason.) If he flops and/or the Lions fail to live up to their preseason expectations, it will be easy for Detroit to get out of the contract next spring. Goff is due no more guaranteed money, and he would be just $5 million in dead money against the cap in 2024.

This statement above encapsulates the high stakes faced by Jared Goff in the upcoming season. Not only does his future with the Lions hang in the balance, but the trajectory of the franchise itself also rests upon his performance. If Goff excels as anticipated in 2023, there is a strong possibility of the Lions not only clinching the NFC North title but also securing at least one victory in the playoffs.

Jared Goff's performance will significantly impact the Detroit Lions' success in the 2023 NFL season.

ESPN's Dan Graziano includes Goff in the list of players who could define the upcoming season.

Goff's potential to secure a long-term contract with the Lions hinges on a strong performance and leading the team to the playoffs.

The Lions have the option to move on from Goff if he fails to meet expectations, with minimal financial implications.

Goff's success in 2023 could propel the Lions to win the NFC North and achieve playoff success.

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, all eyes are on Jared Goff as he prepares to lead the Detroit Lions. The inclusion of Goff on ESPN's list of players who could define the season underscores the significance of his performance. With the potential for a long-term future with the Lions hanging in the balance, Goff has everything to gain or lose.

The outcome of Goff's season will shape not only his own future but also the destiny of the Lions franchise. A strong showing and playoff success would solidify Goff's position as a reliable quarterback and provide optimism for the team's future. Conversely, a disappointing season could lead to reevaluation and the search for a new leader under center.