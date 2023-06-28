Ben Johnson & Jared Goff Had Questions, Bengals HC Zac Taylor Had Answers

In the realm of professional football, where trust and understanding between players and coaches are paramount, the story of Ben Johnson, Jared Goff, and Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor provides a fascinating glimpse into the power of communication and belief. During an interview with The Athletic, Johnson and Goff talked about how Taylor answered their initial questions about each other.

Johnson & Goff Had Questions, Taylor had Answers

When the Detroit Lions traded QB Matthew Stafford for Goff (and a trio of draft picks), questions arose about Goff's ability to excel and whether he could fulfill his potential. At that time, it was Johnson, the Lions' tight ends coach, who sought answers, along with Goff himself. In this intricate web of connections, Zac Taylor emerged as the catalyst, bridging the gaps and setting the stage for a partnership that would defy expectations.

From The Athletic:

Taylor texted Johnson, telling him how much he enjoyed his time with Goff. He said he’s coachable and even fun to be with. The QB is the same guy every day, Taylor texted, always ready to work and learn, and he operates without ego.

Taylor kept going, addressing the negativity surrounding Goff, telling Johnson he didn’t buy into it. To Taylor, Goff was not on a downward trajectory, nor had he plateaued. Taylor thought Goff’s best was still ahead.

“Super talented,” Taylor told Johnson. “He’s one of those guys who can make every throw in the book. High-level player.”

Next, Taylor messaged Goff, telling him he would love working with Johnson and that the coach would be great for him. He said even though Johnson wasn’t his position coach, Goff could pick his brain and trust him. Then he called Johnson one of the smartest people he had ever been around.

Key Points

The Lions traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, acquiring Goff in return.

Goff's track record of interceptions raised doubts about his potential and limitations as a quarterback.

Johnson, the Lions' tight ends coach, and Goff both had questions and uncertainties.

Zac Taylor, Goff's former position coach and current Bengals head coach, reached out to Johnson, expressing his positive experiences with Goff.

Taylor debunked the negative narrative surrounding Goff, emphasizing his coachability, work ethic, and untapped potential.

The Bottom Line – A Perfect Match

As we eagerly anticipate the upcoming season, let's draw inspiration from the remarkable saga of Goff, Johnson, and Taylor. Let's believe in the power of trust, vision, and unwavering support as we continue our quest for glory. After all, if they can defy the odds and exceed expectations, there's no reason why our beloved Detroit Lions can't do the same!