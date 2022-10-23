Jerry Jones shares thoughts on Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell

When the Detroit Lions decided to move on from Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn finally, the hope was that they could find a head coach and general manager who would come in and not only win football games but change what had become a toxic culture in the locker room. As we know, the Lions hired Dan Campbell as their head coach and Brad Holmes as their GM, and though the culture has changed, the winning has not come. One person who believes Campbell is the right person for the job is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

What did Jerry Jones say about Dan Campbell?

On Friday, Jones told the “K&C Masterpiece” that he thinks Campbell is a “natural-born coach” and that he will be a “formidable” head coach in the NFL for years to come.

“I think he’s a natural-born coach,” Jones said. “I thought he had the temperament, the physical skills to be an outstanding player, and I thought he was. So, he has that added positive dimension that he’s played in the NFL and he played the game the way it was supposed to be played, with everything he had regarding his commitment. He’s that kind of coach. Featured Videos

“I admired him when he stepped in down in Miami and took over a temporary head coaching job at a very young age. He’s an outstanding coach, he’s going to be formidable, in my view, for years to come in the NFL. He’s an outstanding coach today, and I’ve seen some very good things that he’s doing there in Detroit.” Via 97.1 The Ticket

Will Dan Campbell pick up his first road win?

Since becoming head coach of the Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell has yet to win a single road game, but that can change on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Lions will certainly have their work cut out for them but if the defense can take a step forward, they could leave Texas with an upset win over Jerry Jones and the Cowboys.

Nation, do you think the Detroit Lions will upset the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday?