Justin Pippen Commits to Michigan: How the 4-Star SG’s Decision Boosts the Wolverines

Justin Pippen Commits to Michigan

Justin Pippen, the son of former NBA great Scottie Pippen, has made his college choice, opting to join the Michigan Wolverines under the guidance of new head coach Dusty May. The decision by the four-star shooting guard from Sierra Canyon (CA) is a major coup for Michigan, considering Pippen’s potential and his choice of Michigan over other prestigious programs like California, Florida, Stanford, and Texas A&M.

Why it Matters

Pippen’s choice was heavily influenced by his professional aspirations, as he expressed a desire to play at a high level that would aid in his development towards an NBA career.

“I chose Michigan because my long-term goal is to make the NBA,” Pippen stated. “Michigan is great for my development and playing on that big of a stage in that conference is great for me.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Justin Pippen commits to playing for the Michigan Wolverines, choosing them over other top schools. Pippen aims to enhance his NBA prospects with Michigan’s developmental program. Ranked No. 93 overall in the 2024 class, Pippen’s commitment is a significant gain for Michigan.

The Bottom Line – Legacy Continues at Michigan

With Justin Pippen’s commitment to the Wolverines, Michigan not only secures a highly talented prospect but also the legacy of an NBA legend. As Pippen steps onto the college stage with aspirations of NBA stardom, his journey at Michigan will be one to watch, potentially marking the beginning of another illustrious career shaped by the storied basketball culture of his new home.