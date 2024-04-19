fb
W.G. Brady

Governor Gretchen Whitmer Declares ‘Honolulu Blue’ Day For Michigan

Lions News Reports

Governor Gretchen Whitmer Made the Announcement on Friday

In a vibrant display of state pride and support for its beloved football team, Michigan is set to transform into a sea of Honolulu Blue next Thursday, coinciding with the first day of the National Football League Draft hosted in Detroit. Governor Gretchen Whitmer has officially declared the day “Honolulu Blue Day” across Michigan, inviting residents to unite in sporting the Detroit Lions iconic colors.

Detroit Lions Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Governor Whitmer’s Proclamation

Governor Whitmer’s proclamation comes as Detroit prepares to welcome the NFL Draft, a momentous occasion that brings the event to Michigan for the first time. In her announcement, the governor expressed her enthusiasm for the Draft’s local debut and called on all Michiganders to participate in this unique statewide celebration.

“As we bring the NFL Draft home to Detroit, I am proud to officially declare Honolulu Blue Day in Michigan,” the governor said in a statement. “As we kick off the NFL Draft in Detroit, I encourage every Michigander to loudly and proudly rock their Honolulu Blue.”

The Significance of Wearing Honolulu Blue and Silver

The call to wear Honolulu Blue and Silver is more than a gesture of support for the Detroit Lions; it’s an invitation to foster community spirit and show unity. By donning the team colors, residents can demonstrate their pride not only in the Lions but also in their state’s role as a burgeoning hub for major sporting events. This special day promises to blanket the streets of Michigan in Honolulu Blue, creating a visual testament to the state’s love for football and its local team.

Detroit Lions Host Terrion Arnold Rod Wood Makes BOLD Statement Jake Bates Detroit Lions New Uniforms

Community Participation Encouraged

As the excitement builds, businesses, schools, and public offices across Michigan are encouraged to participate in what promises to be a colorful, spirited celebration. Honolulu Blue Day is not just about football; it’s about community and coming together under a shared banner of state and sports pride. Governor Whitmer’s declaration is a call to all Michiganders to engage in the festivities, making next Thursday a memorable day for everyone involved.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Statewide Celebration: Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared the first day of the National Football League Draft in Detroit as “Honolulu Blue Day” across Michigan. This declaration is an invitation for all Michiganders to wear the Detroit Lions’ colors of Honolulu Blue and Silver to show support and celebrate the event.
  2. Symbol of Unity and Pride: The declaration is not just about supporting the local NFL team but also serves as a symbol of unity and community pride. By donning the team colors, residents demonstrate their pride in Michigan’s burgeoning role as a hub for major sporting events and their collective spirit.
  3. Community Engagement: The Governor’s call encourages participation from businesses, schools, and public offices, aiming to create a spirited and colorful celebration across the state. This engagement is intended to foster a sense of community and bring people together under the shared banner of state and sports pride on a memorable day.

Celebrating Detroit’s Role as Host of the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft in Detroit marks a significant occasion, highlighting the city’s and state’s passion for sports and their capacity to host major events. With the governor’s declaration of Honolulu Blue Day, Michigan is set to show the nation just how deep its team spirit runs, painting the town in the Lions’ colors and rallying behind the athletes who bring the state together game after game.

Newsletter

