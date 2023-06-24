Madden Football finally nails Dan Campbell’s likeness! [Photo]

If you have played Madden Football since Dan Campbell took over as head coach of the Detroit Lions, you are well aware of the fact that the video game has not come even close to getting Campbell's likeness correct. But, as you are about to see, it looks like the most popular football video of all time finally got it right.

Beta testing revealed another epic failure

In recent weeks, EA Sports released the Madden 24 game for beta testing, and among the eager participants were Lions fans. One notable aspect highlighted by the testers was the updated model of Campbell. Fans anticipated that this year's rendition would capture Campbell's likeness more accurately, mirroring his real-life appearance. Unfortunately, their expectations were met with disappointment. Check it out.

Dan Campbell in Madden 24 Closed Beta is… interesting. But better pic.twitter.com/6QMDwwNcC0 — JT💫 (#1 Javy Baez Supporter) (@Jthuss23) June 8, 2023

Madden finally gets Dan Campbell right!

Thankfully, it appears as if the Madden franchise listened to the fans, and as you are about to see, they nailed Campbell's likeness!