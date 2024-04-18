fb
W.G. Brady

Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell Were On An Island Regarding One 2023 Draft Pick

Lions News Reports

Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell Were Lone Wolves

On Thursday, during a pre-draft media session, Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes emphasized the importance of embracing diverse opinions within the team’s drafting strategy. Holmes respects those who challenge the majority view in the war room, valuing their courage to be ‘lone wolves’. He explained, “People, naturally, they want to agree and be likable. And it takes work to go against the grain. It takes a lot of work. And that’s why I always have a lot of respect for the lone wolf,” reflecting his appreciation for individuals who dare to dissent. This approach not only fosters a robust debate culture but also ensures that all potential player picks are thoroughly vetted.

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes disagree Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes win award Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell

Lone Wolves

Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell themselves have taken on the ‘lone wolf’ role, particularly with a controversial draft pick in 2023, where they stood firm despite opposition. Holmes shared, “Me and Dan were the lone wolf on a player we took last year, and it worked out, you know?” This instance underscores their willingness to back their convictions and make bold decisions that they believe in, even when they stand alone.

The Big Picture: The Art of Drafting

Brad Holmes views the draft process as an intricate blend of science and art, where a room full of scouts might see a player in many different lights. He describes the excitement of this diversity of opinions, stating, “The best thing about scouting is you get 20 people, ten people, however many looking at the same film in a dark room and you got ten different opinions. That’s what’s awesome about it.” Such a dynamic environment challenges each team member to reconsider their viewpoints and, at times, reinforces their initial assessments, further solidifying their choices.

Holmes also highlights the iterative nature of evaluation, saying, “When I’m the lone wolf and everybody’s the opposite, I’m like, ‘Man, I need to look back and see if I missed something. If I hear the lone wolf that matched up with what I thought, I’m like, ‘Well at least that person saw it, but everybody else still was the same’. But, if I saw something with what the rest of the group says, and the lone wolf says something different, oh damn right I’m going to go back and look and see, because that person is in the room for a reason. And I got a lot of respect for that person’s evaluations.”

Brad Holmes Detroit Lions offseason Pro Football Focus Jahmyr Gibbs Jack Campbell Les Snead Jared Goff Jameson Williams

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Brad Holmes values ‘lone wolves’ for their willingness to challenge consensus.
  2. Holmes and Dan Campbell acted as lone advocates for a debated pick in 2023.
  3. Their leadership emphasizes the importance of conviction and diverse opinions in team success.

The Bottom Line – Strength in Diversity

The drafting philosophy of Holmes and Campbell demonstrates a profound commitment to leveraging diverse opinions and the courage to stand alone on their convictions. Their approach not only enriches the team’s strategic depth but also cultivates an environment where every decision is scrutinized from multiple angles, enhancing the likelihood of success. As the Lions navigate future drafts, their openness to ‘lone wolf’ insights will continue to be a key component of their strategy, potentially leading to uncovering more hidden talents and achieving greater success in the NFL.

