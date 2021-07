Sharing is caring!

It has only been three innings between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves but Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez has already set a Major League Baseball record by striking out the first nine batters to start the game.

Check it out.

A NEW MLB RECORD! Pablo López strikes out the first 9 batters to start the game! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sY6BZlMkIx — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2021