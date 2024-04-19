Dylan Larkin Says He is Hurt, Angry, and Has No Interest in a Vacation After Tough Season

Dylan Larkin Is Already Focused on Next Season

The Detroit Red Wings’ season ended in heartbreak, and captain Dylan Larkin’s response was one of palpable frustration and resolute determination. After an intense final stretch, the Red Wings were eliminated from playoff contention in their last game, marking the team’s eighth consecutive year without a postseason appearance. The emotional toll was evident as Larkin spoke to reporters, reflecting on the challenges and the narrow miss that defined their season.

Emotional Toll of a Playoff Miss

“It’s been an emotionally and physically taxing couple of weeks,” Larkin confessed, following a season finale that saw the Red Wings win their last three games but still fall short. The disappointment was compounded by the high stakes of their final matchups, which Larkin had hoped would carry more significance. “I’m pretty sure at some point I asked for meaningful games in April and we got that,” he noted. Despite the late surge, it wasn’t enough, leaving the team and its fans to grapple with what could have been.

Larkin’s personal struggles added another layer to the team’s challenging season. Describing the last stretch of games as some of the best and hardest experiences of his career, he shared, “We played against playoff teams and teams we were fighting with for positioning until Montreal in the last two games of the year. It was very intense and very demanding and a lot of fun.”

No Time for Rest

While many might look forward to a break after such a demanding season, Larkin is already setting his sights on the future, dismissing the idea of a relaxing offseason.

“I was all in on hoping we’d make the playoffs, and now I’m trying to get healthy and get back to work. I don’t really have interest in a vacation or anything,” he stated firmly.

The captain’s focus is on channeling the pain and frustration into motivation for the next season. He hopes the sting of this year’s near miss will ignite a lasting hunger in his teammates.

“The momentum we built for the guys returning, hopefully there’s a hunger there all summer, and a little bit of anger and hurt from what we just went through. Hopefully, it’s there for them all summer. I know it will be for me.”

A Call to Perseverance

Larkin’s message to his team and to Red Wings fans is clear: the work is far from over.

“We came up short. Now it’s about how we get in and going from there. We have to keep building this thing to get there and stay there,” he emphasized.

His words not only reflect his personal commitment but also serve as a rallying cry for the organization to continue building and improving.

As the Red Wings face another offseason without playoff hockey, Larkin’s reflections and his refusal to take a break underline a leader not content to rest on his laurels. For Larkin and the Red Wings, the upcoming months are less about recovery and more about reinvigoration and readiness to rewrite the ending for next season.