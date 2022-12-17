Michigan Football wins Joe Moore Award… Again

What a season it has been for the Michigan football team! Not only did they defeat both of their biggest rivals during the regular season, but they also defeated Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game to advance to the College Football Playoff. One reason why the Wolverines have been so good in 2022 is the play of their offensive line. On Saturday, the Michigan offensive line was announced as the winner of the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the best offensive line in the country. This is the second season in a row that the Wolverines have won this prestigious award.

The offensive line for the No. 2-ranked Michigan Wolverines has become the first unit to ever win the Joe Moore Award in consecutive seasons, it was announced on Saturday (Dec. 17). The Wolverines won the award for the first time in program history in 2021, and three of that unit’s five starters reprised starting roles with the 2022 team.

The Joe Moore Award has been presented since 2015 and recognizes the most outstanding offensive line in college football. Alabama (2015, ’20) is the only other school to win the award in multiple seasons, and no program had won in back-to-back years prior to U-M.