The Ex-Wing Who Could Sting: Alex Nedeljkovic’s Pivot to Penguins Playoff Push

Goalie’s Gambit: Nedeljkovic’s Redemption Tour with the Penguins

It’s game night folks, and here’s the scoop: Alex Nedeljkovic might just be that ex who comes back on a new diet and a swanky haircut just to make you regret your last breakup. The goalie is eyeing to sprinkle some salt over the Detroit Red Wings‘ postseason wounds as his current squad, the Pittsburgh Penguins—and let’s all pause for the collective groan—prepare to face off against Motor City’s pride and “joy.”

The Rise from the Ashes

Remember when the Penguins were trailing the Red Wings, struggling like a fish out of water? Well, turns out that all they needed was good ol’ Ned to crank up the thermostat.

Alex NedeljkovicA Blast from the Past

After being nudged out of Detroit because—well, sports can be a heartless lover—Nedeljkovic embraced the ‘Burgh with open wings, swooping in as Tristan Jarry’s backup. And when Alex took the reins, the Penguins went from zero to hero, causing fans in the Steel City to hope again.

The Homecoming They Didn’t Ask For

Doesn’t it always sting a little when the one you let go ends up shining elsewhere? Cue Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde: “Nedo’s playing at a very high level,” he said. “We’ve experienced it. That’ll probably cost us a few [spots in the draft] last year with how well he played at the end of [last] year. He’s capable of some really good goaltending and he’s a great teammate and a winner.” Savor that bittersweet flavor, Detroit.

He’s got a 16-6-7 record with a 2.82 GAA, .907 SV%, and a single shutout in 2023-24.

Focused on the Team, Not the Drama

While Detroit might be indulging in a bit of what-could-have-been, Nedeljkovic is playing it cool: “I’m not paying too much attention to all that, I’m just trying to play,” he claims. The man’s in the zone, stacking wins and enjoying the ride. But deep down, you know, every save against his former team must feel like telling an old flame, “Look at me now.”

The Road Ahead

The Red Wings aren’t exactly sipping piña coladas either. Teetering with 84 points, a hair’s breadth away from the postseason, they’re headed into enemy territory—3 of their final 4 on the road. After a heart-shredding 2-1 loss to Washington, the wounds are fresh and the stakes high. Can they rally with Alex Lyon in the crease?

There you have it: a tale of redemption, regret, and pucks flying between old and new allegiances. Go ahead and pop the popcorn; this hockey drama isn’t over yet. And for you, dear Red Wings, maybe keep an eye on that rearview mirror—there’s a Penguin gaining on you, and he looks suspiciously familiar. Be sure to tune in at 7:00 PM on Bally Sports Detroit (radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket) for the action.