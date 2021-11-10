Michigan moves up, Michigan State down in Week 11 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Week 11 College Football Playoff Rankings have been released and after a couple of losses by Top 10 teams, there has been a bit of a shakeup.

As you can see below, Georgia remains No. 1, while Michigan State dropped and Michigan moved up in this week’s rankings.

Here is the full rankings.

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Oregon
  4. Ohio State
  5. Cincinnati
  6. Michigan
  7. Michigan State
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Wake Forest
  13. Baylor
  14. BYU
  15. Ole Miss
  16. North Carolina State
  17. Auburn
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Purdue
  20. Iowa
  21. Pittsburgh
  22. San Diego State
  23. UTSA
  24. Utah
  25. Arkansas

