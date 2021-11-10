Michigan moves up, Michigan State down in Week 11 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Week 11 College Football Playoff Rankings have been released and after a couple of losses by Top 10 teams, there has been a bit of a shakeup.

As you can see below, Georgia remains No. 1, while Michigan State dropped and Michigan moved up in this week’s rankings.

Here is the full rankings.

Georgia Alabama Oregon Ohio State Cincinnati Michigan Michigan State Oklahoma Notre Dame Oklahoma State Texas A&M Wake Forest Baylor BYU Ole Miss North Carolina State Auburn Wisconsin Purdue Iowa Pittsburgh San Diego State UTSA Utah Arkansas