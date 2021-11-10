Michigan moves up, Michigan State down in Week 11 College Football Playoff Rankings

The Week 11 College Football Playoff Rankings have been released and after a couple of losses by Top 10 teams, there has been a bit of a shakeup.
As you can see below, Georgia remains No. 1, while Michigan State dropped and Michigan moved up in this week’s rankings.
Here is the full rankings.
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Cincinnati
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma State
- Texas A&M
- Wake Forest
- Baylor
- BYU
- Ole Miss
- North Carolina State
- Auburn
- Wisconsin
- Purdue
- Iowa
- Pittsburgh
- San Diego State
- UTSA
- Utah
- Arkansas