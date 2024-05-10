Astros vs Tigers Showdown, May 10, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and Game Predictions

Astros vs Tigers – After a period of inconsistency on the field, the Detroit Tigers will try to claw back against the struggling Houston Astros in what promises to be a pivotal game for both teams. The Tigers, currently standing at a 19-18 record, find themselves in a tight spot after losing five of their last six games. Meanwhile, the Astros, at 12-24 and coming off a rare win on Thursday, hope to leverage their recent success into a streak.

How to Watch Astros Vs Tigers

Houston Astros (13-24) vs Detroit Tigers (19-18)

When: Friday, May 10, 2024

Where: Comerica Park (Detroit, MI)

Channel: Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: ESPN+

Listen: 97.1 The Ticket

Time: 6:40 PM

Astros Vs Tigers Odds

In the latest odds update from PickDawgz, the Detroit Tigers are priced at +107 on the money line, while the Houston Astros stand at -127. The spread is now set at -1.5 with odds of +135 for the Tigers and -1.5 with odds of +122 for the Astros. The over/under remains at 8 runs, with the over priced at +100 and the under at -115. This adjustment reflects a potentially tighter game with a slight favor towards the Astros.

Money Line: Detroit Tigers +107 / Houston Astros -127

Spread: Detroit Tigers +1.5 (+135) / Houston Astros -1.5 (+122)

Over/Under: 8 runs

Predictions

Considering both teams face their own challenges, this game will largely hinge on the pitching duel between the Tigers’ Casey Mize and the Astros’ Framber Valdez. Mize, holding a 3.98 ERA, aims to rebound from a challenging outing against the Yankees. Valdez, with a nearly identical ERA of 3.97, also looks to deliver a more solid performance. Expect the Tigers to exploit the Astros’ pitching woes, outscoring their average and emerging with a victory in the vicinity of 5-2 or 5-3.

More

In the backdrop of this match lies the impressive individual performances and stats that might shine through on game day. For Detroit, Riley Greene is a key player to watch as he continues to rank T8th in the league in home runs. For Houston, Kyle Tucker with his T2nd ranking in home runs brings a potent offensive threat to the mix. The Tigers also boast a key advantage on defense, ranking 3rd in the league for opponent batting average (.218), setting the stage for a potentially gripping encounter.