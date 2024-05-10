fb
Detroit Lions Rookies Assigned Jersey Numbers for 2024

The Detroit Lions Rookies Now Know Their Jersey Numbers

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes discusses value of NFL Draft trade charts

Brad Holmes looks at the trade charts, but they are not scripture.

2024 Michigan vs. Ohio State Point Spread Released

The Michigan vs. Ohio State Point Spread May Surprise You
Amy Price

Astros vs Tigers Showdown, May 10, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and Game Predictions

Houston Astros vs Tigers

Astros vs Tigers – After a period of inconsistency on the field, the Detroit Tigers will try to claw back against the struggling Houston Astros in what promises to be a pivotal game for both teams. The Tigers, currently standing at a 19-18 record, find themselves in a tight spot after losing five of their last six games. Meanwhile, the Astros, at 12-24 and coming off a rare win on Thursday, hope to leverage their recent success into a streak.

How to Watch Astros Vs Tigers

Houston Astros (13-24) vs Detroit Tigers (19-18)

When: Friday, May 10, 2024

Where: Comerica Park (Detroit, MI)

Channel: Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: ESPN+

Listen: 97.1 The Ticket

Time: 6:40 PM

Astros Vs Tigers Odds

In the latest odds update from PickDawgz, the Detroit Tigers are priced at +107 on the money line, while the Houston Astros stand at -127. The spread is now set at -1.5 with odds of +135 for the Tigers and -1.5 with odds of +122 for the Astros. The over/under remains at 8 runs, with the over priced at +100 and the under at -115. This adjustment reflects a potentially tighter game with a slight favor towards the Astros.

Money Line: Detroit Tigers +107 / Houston Astros -127

Spread: Detroit Tigers +1.5 (+135) / Houston Astros -1.5 (+122)

Over/Under: 8 runs

Predictions

Astros vs Tigers Casey Mize

Considering both teams face their own challenges, this game will largely hinge on the pitching duel between the Tigers’ Casey Mize and the Astros’ Framber Valdez. Mize, holding a 3.98 ERA, aims to rebound from a challenging outing against the Yankees. Valdez, with a nearly identical ERA of 3.97, also looks to deliver a more solid performance. Expect the Tigers to exploit the Astros’ pitching woes, outscoring their average and emerging with a victory in the vicinity of 5-2 or 5-3.

In the backdrop of this match lies the impressive individual performances and stats that might shine through on game day. For Detroit, Riley Greene is a key player to watch as he continues to rank T8th in the league in home runs. For Houston, Kyle Tucker with his T2nd ranking in home runs brings a potent offensive threat to the mix. The Tigers also boast a key advantage on defense, ranking 3rd in the league for opponent batting average (.218), setting the stage for a potentially gripping encounter.

