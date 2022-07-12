Miguel Cabrera breaks Twitter by stealing third base [Video]

BREAKING NEWS: Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera just stole third base!

That’s right folks, you read that correctly, Miguel Cabrera, who is 39 years old, just stole third base in a Major League Baseball game.

Take a look as Cabrera takes a healthy lead off second base before catching the Royals sleeping and steals third base. As you can see, the throw sailed wild and Cabrera ran home, scoring a run for the Tigers.

Miggy being Miggy!

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨@MiguelCabrera stolen base!!! pic.twitter.com/hhf6dS51zD — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 13, 2022

Miggy has us

⚪️ Hooting

⚪️ Hollering

🔘 All of the above pic.twitter.com/oQbVoXGwdQ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 13, 2022

