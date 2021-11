Detroit Tigers fans, you may want to be sitting down for this.

According to Major League Baseball, the 2021 American League Rookie of the Year finalists have been revealed and Casey Mize nor Akil Baddoo of the Detroit Tigers did not make the cut.

Instead, the award will go to either Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena, or Luis Garcia.

Nation, did MLB get this right?

Some young studs. Your 2021 AL Rookie of the Year finalists: pic.twitter.com/7OtA6Bh1fW — MLB (@MLB) November 8, 2021