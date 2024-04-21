3 goaltenders the Detroit Red Wings should target in the offseason

Trading for Linus Ullmark could be an intriguing option for the Red Wings, especially considering his strong regular-season performance and playoff experience. With Ullmark under contract through next season and the potential for him to provide stability in goal, it could be worth exploring a trade with the Boston Bruins. Offering Husso in return could address the Bruins’ goaltending depth while giving the Red Wings a proven netminder to complement Lyon. This season, he’s posted a record of 22-10-7 with a 2.58 goals against average, a .915 save percentage and two shutouts. However, any trade negotiations would likely depend on various factors, including the Bruins’ willingness to part ways with Ullmark and the Red Wings’ evaluation of their goaltending needs. But given the fact that Jeremy Swayman has been tabbed as the playoff starter for Boston combined with the fact that they entertained trade calls for Ullmark, he could be a realistic option for Steve Yzerman this summer to acquire.

In this offseason’s goaltending market, Laurent Brossoit emerges as a notable pending free agent. Last summer, he opted to return to the Winnipeg Jets for his second stint with the team, following several seasons split between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers. Brossoit has established himself as a reliable presence between the pipes, boasting a record of 15-5-2 while boasting an impressive 2.00 goals against average, a .927 save percentage, and three shutouts. With an average annual value (AAV) of $1.75 million for this season, he presents an attractive option for teams seeking goaltending depth without breaking the bank. Given his consistent performance and reasonable salary expectations, Brossoit could be a sought-after asset in the upcoming offseason negotiations and could be a realistic option for Steve Yzerman to consider.