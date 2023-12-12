Monty Williams says Detroit Pistons 20th straight loss ‘Hurts like you can't believe'

The Detroit Pistons‘ latest defeat to the Indiana Pacers marks their 20th consecutive loss, a painful milestone that reflects the challenges the team faces. Following the conclusion of the 131-123 loss to the Pacers, Pistons head coach Monty Williams spoke to the media saying that losing 20 games in a row “Hurts like you can't believe.”

What did Monty Williams Say?

Head coach Monty Williams emphasizes the emotional toll this losing streak takes, highlighting the difficulties in coaching a team that creates opportunities but fails to capitalize on them.

“As much as this losing hurts all of us, it hurts like you can’t believe, I still see a lot of growth and I'm encouraged by some of the things I saw tonight,” said Williams. “Now we gotta try to build on this and get to a place where we can have the lead, keep the lead and close.”

Despite the team's struggle from the three-point range, Williams remains focused on building the team's confidence in their shooting abilities.

“When you have guys that can attack the paint and roll and put pressure on the rim, you’re going to generate a lot of shots. We just have to get in the gym and see the net move and have the confidence to knock those shots down,” said Williams. “It’s hard to coach shooting when you’re getting open shots. I just want to encourage our guys to keep letting it go and have confidence.”

The Bottom Line – Building from Adversity

As the Detroit Pistons grapple with their extended losing streak, Coach Monty Williams' perspective is a beacon of hope amidst the adversity. His commitment to nurturing young talent and his belief in the team's potential for growth and improvement stand out. The Pistons' situation is a testament to the ups and downs of team development in professional sports. Their ability to learn from these hardships and transform their challenges into stepping stones for future success will be crucial. This period, though painful, could be the crucible that forges a stronger, more resilient Pistons team.