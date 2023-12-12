RECAP: Detroit Pistons Hit 20 Straight Losses After Being Defeated By the Indiana Pacers 131-123

The historic losing streak for the Detroit Pistons officially reaches 20 after dropping to the Indiana Pacers.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons‘ historic losing streak has now extended to 20 games after a 131-123 loss to the Indiana Pacers. Detroit is now eight losses away from tying the NBA record of most consecutive losses of 28 set by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014-15 and 2015-16. Their 2-21 record is the worst in the entire league and in dire need of a turnaround.

The Pacers are fresh off of the In-Season Tournament championship loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last Saturday. Indiana led Monday's matchup by as many as 15 points against the Pistons. Detroit kept it competitive and held leads of their own, but struggled to maintain control in the second half.

The Pistons struggled immensely on the defensive end once again. Indiana came into tonight's matchup as the number-one team in offensive rating throughout the NBA at 123.5. They allowed the Pacers to shoot above 70% from the field throughout the first half and over 50% from three as well. Indiana finished shooting 52-92 from the field at 56.5% along with 13-31 from three at 41.9%.

Detroit shot the ball efficiently themselves finishing 45-81 at 55.6% from the field and 10-29 at 34.5% from three. The Pistons struggled on the glass against Indiana getting outrebounded 43-30.

Six different Pistons finished scoring in double-digits. Cade Cunningham was Detroit's leading scorer with 23 points while flirting with a triple-double dishing seven assists and grabbing six rebounds. Ausar Thompson had one of his best offensive games of the season scoring 20 points while returning to the starting lineup. Jaden Ivey added a much-needed scoring punch again dropping 18 points off the bench.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Indiana Pacers Highlights

Detroit Pistons Vs. Indiana Pacers By the Numbers

Largest Lead: Pistons – 4 Pacers – 15

Rebounds: Pistons – 30 Pacers – 43

Assists: Pistons – 26 Pacers – 33

Turnovers: Pistons – 15 Pacers – 18

Cade Cunningham: 23 points, 11-21 FGs, 7 assists

Ausar Thompson: 20 points, 8-10 FGs, 6 rebounds

Jaden Ivey: 18 points, 7-15 FGs, 4-4 FTs

Bojan Bogdanovic: 17 points, 5-14 FGs, 3-9 3-point FGs

Alec Burks: 14 points, 4-6 FGs, 2-3 3-point FGs

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons have a day off before facing off in back-to-back matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers. The first matchup between the two will be at home for the Pistons on Wednesday. The next matchup will be a road showdown for the Pistons in Philadelphia.