Moritz Seider Shines in ‘huge’ Detroit Red Wings victory over Flyers

The Detroit Red Wings needed to rebound on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena as they hosted the Philadelphia Flyers. Coming off a tough 5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars, where their comeback effort fell short, the team needed a strong performance. Defenseman Moritz Seider played a pivotal role, contributing a second-period goal that fueled the team's momentum, ultimately leading to a commanding 3-0 victory. Seider later characterized the win as ‘huge.'

Moritz Seider shines

The Detroit Red Wings rebounded with a 3-0 win

Despite a slow start in the opening 20 minutes, the Red Wings directed only four shots at Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson. However, Captain Dylan Larkin swiftly extended his personal point streak to 10 games by capitalizing on a rebound from Lucas Raymond‘s shot, breaking the ice early in the second period. Seider added to the momentum with a shot from the point that deflected past Ersson, securing a 2-0 lead. The scoring continued as forward Andrew Copp notched his 100th career goal, which took place shorthanded during a Flyers power play opportunity. Goaltender Alex Lyon was strong in net, making 30 saves for his 2nd shutout of the year.

“It was huge for us, especially the second period,” Seider would explain. “We knew we screwed up in the Dallas game. I think we came up big in the second. … It was huge to get that win tonight. It keeps us in the (playoff) race, and I think it gives us a little bit of confidence here.” 

Seider experienced a bit of luck as his intended pass to Alex DeBrincat in front of the net took an unexpected turn. The puck struck the stick of Morgan Frost, altering its trajectory completely and, somewhat fortuitously, finding its way into the net.

“I just saw the puck floating in,” Seider said. “It was pretty lucky. A goal is a goal at the end of the day, and obviously, I’m really happy with it.” 

Meanwhile, Raymond would speak about the confidence that his team wanted to play with after the loss to Dallas on Tuesday.

“The way we came out in the second period in the game against Dallas is now how we want to play as a team,” Raymond said. “I think the mentality throughout the entire game was we had to show up, play with pace, play with confidence.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings rebounded from Tuesday's loss to Dallas with a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena
  2. Moritz Seider shines in the win, scoring a goal while goaltender Alex Lyon made 30 saves in a shutout effort
  3. Seider detailed the ‘huge' Red Wings victory afterward, describing the confidence it will give his team moving forward
Bottom Line: Keeping things close in the standings

The Red Wings secured two crucial points in the standings to maintain pace with their rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning also clinched a victory on Thursday, holding a two-point lead over Detroit. However, the Red Wings have a game in hand, providing them with an opportunity to close the gap in the race for standings.

The Red Wings will resume action at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, contributing to a double-header for the venue. The Detroit Pistons will start the day by hosting the Washington Wizards at noon, followed by the Red Wings facing off against the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, at 8:00 PM.

