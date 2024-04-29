Detroit Lions sign 2 safeties following 2024 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions sign 2 safeties

Following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have decided to bolster their secondary by signing two undrafted rookie safeties, Loren Strickland from Ball State and Chelen Garnes from Wake Forest. While both players show promise, their path to securing a spot on the Lions’ 53-man roster will be challenging, given the competitive nature of the NFL.

Ball State @BallStateFB defensive back and special teams ace Loren Strickland signed with #Lions per a source. Ran 4.49 40-yard dash, 18 bench reps 38 vertical, 10'5 broad jump at 5'10, 200 @KPRC2 https://t.co/c8d5eE8fAF — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 28, 2024

Source: #Lions signing Wake Forest Safety Chelen Garnes as UDFA @XPANDSports — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) April 28, 2024

Loren Strickland’s Uphill Battle

Loren Strickland transferred to Ball State after a noteworthy stint at the University of Indianapolis, where he was a team captain and earned the Great Lakes Valley Conference Defensive Freshman of the Year award in 2020. At Ball State, Strickland continued to perform well, accumulating 50 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss, and a sack over two years. Despite these achievements, as an undrafted player, Strickland faces a tough journey ahead to prove he belongs in the NFL and can compete at the highest level.

Chelen Garnes’ Road to the Roster

Similarly, Chelen Garnes comes from Wake Forest, where he was a consistent presence on the field, participating in every game during the 2023 season and starting in 11. He finished the year with notable stats, including 61 tackles and five pass breakups. However, like Strickland, Garnes went undrafted, which often marks players as longshots due to the perception of them lacking the elite attributes seen in earlier draft picks. Garnes will need to leverage his college performance and demonstrate exceptional skill during training camp and preseason games to carve out a spot on the team.

The Reality for Undrafted Rookies

The journey for undrafted rookies like Strickland and Garnes is fraught with challenges. They must outperform not only each other but also drafted rookies and seasoned veterans to earn a place on the Lions’ roster. The odds are steep, and the pressure to perform is immense, but their previous leadership roles and strong defensive play could set them apart during preseason evaluations.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Bottom Line: A Pair of Long Shots

While the signing of Loren Strickland and Chelen Garnes brings fresh talent to the Detroit Lions’ defensive backfield, the reality remains that as undrafted rookies, they face a difficult path to making the final team. Their performance in upcoming training camps and preseason games will be crucial in determining whether they can overcome the odds and secure their place in the NFL. Fans and team officials alike will be watching closely to see if these young defenders can turn their longshot status into a successful professional career.