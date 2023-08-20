MSU Spartans Secure Spot in History in ‘AP Top 25’s greatest programs ever’

The MSU Spartans can now add another accolade to its long-standing football history—ranking amongst the top 25 programs of all time. The prestigious Associated Press (AP) recently released a list that highlights the top football programs in history, and Michigan State secured a spot on it.

The Spartans have been a household name in the Big Ten Conference since their inception in 1896. They have produced some of the best players in college football history and have repeatedly shown their dominance on the field.

MSU Spartans Crack The AP Top 25 of all time

The AP top 25 list looks at college football programs over the years and evaluates their performance based on various metrics, including their current status, championships, and overall success. Michigan State was placed in the 19th spot on the list, with notable mentions of their national championships and top-five finishes in decades gone by.

Michigan State ranks 19th all-time on the list, placing fifth among current Big Ten teams and seventh among those in the future Big Ten. The teams ahead in the current Big Ten are Ohio State (2nd), Michigan (4th), Nebraska (7th), and Penn State (9th).

The Spartans' winning performance on the field cannot be overlooked. The team has 700 program wins, ranking 23rd in all-time wins, and has won 11 conference championships, ranking 11th in conference titles. More recently, the Spartans won the Big Ten title in 2013 and 2015 and made it to the College Football Playoff in 2015.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Associated Press recently released a list of the top football programs in history, and Michigan State secured a spot in the top 25. Michigan State has a long-standing program history, with notable accolades including national championships and conference titles. Current head coach Mel Tucker follows in the footsteps of the winningest coach of all time, Mark Dantonio.



