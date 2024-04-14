Masters Moments: Jared Goff Talks Team Golf Skills and Coach Campbell’s Pace

Jared Goff Talks About Best Golfer On Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell

During the prestigious Masters Tournament at Augusta National, an event that captivates audiences each spring, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff took the opportunity to share some light-hearted commentary about his team and its affinity for golf. Appearing on the official Masters podcast, “Fore Please! Now Driving…”, hosted by ESPN’s Marty Smith, Goff discussed various team members’ golf skills. Notably, he mentioned Jack Fox as one of the better golfers on the team.

What Did Jared Say About Dan Campbell’s Golf Game?

However, the conversation took an amusing turn when Goff speculated about head coach Dan Campbell‘s potential disinterest in golf, suggesting that the sport’s slow pace might not suit Campbell’s dynamic personality.

“No, I’m not sure he’s much of a golfer,” Goff said of Campbell. “No, I don’t think he would be. I bet he plays once a year when it’s with the boys, to play some golf. No, he’s, I don’t know if his personality is quite fit for it or if he enjoys it that much. It might be too slow for him.”

The Bottom Line – More Than Just a Game

The anecdote shared by Jared Goff at the Masters serves as a reminder of the lighter side of sports, where athletes are not just competitors but also individuals with varied interests and personalities. While Dan Campbell may not find golf to be the best match for his temperament, this insight adds a layer of humanity to the often intense world of professional football. It reminds fans that behind the strategic plays and tough exterior, coaches and players alike share moments of relaxation and camaraderie, even if it’s just “once a year when it’s with the boys.” This blend of professional rigor and personal leisure helps build the rich, multifaceted culture that fans cherish in their favorite teams.