NHL announces weak punishment for Washington Capitals F Tom Wilson following disgraceful act

In case you missed it on Monday night, Washington Capitals F Tom Wilson was involved in one of the most disgraceful series of events that we have seen in the NHL when he crossed the line and injured New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin.

Here is a video of what happened.

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Tom Wilson Ragdolls Artemi Panarin After Crosschecking Pavel Buchnevich" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1B2Ok4zQ0ho?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Following the play, Twitter absolutely blew up with fans calling for Wilson to be suspended by the NHL for his antics.

Well, the NHL has made a ruling on the play and Wilson is being fined $5,000 for “roughing” and he is not being suspended at all for what he did to Panarin.

What a joke.

Washington’s Tom Wilson has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Roughing NY Rangers’ Pavel Buchnevich. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 4, 2021