2 Detroit Lions UDFAs Who WILL Make the 53-Man Roster

As the dust settles on the 2024 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions have not only strengthened their squad with drafted talent but have also made strategic moves in the undrafted free agent (UDFA) market. While the path to the 53-man roster is a challenging one for UDFAs, two standout rookies have caught the eye and could potentially make significant contributions this season. Here’s a closer look at why these two players are likely to defy the odds and make the Lions 53-man roster.

Isaiah Williams started his collegiate career as a quarterback before transitioning to wide receiver, showcasing his adaptability and athletic prowess. Over his tenure at Illinois, Williams evolved into a dynamic playmaker, accumulating over 2,000 receiving yards and becoming a pivotal part of the offense. His senior year saw him amass 1,000 receiving yards, highlighting his growth and impact on the field. Despite concerns about his size and long speed, Williams’ agility and explosiveness make him a potential asset for the Lions. His quickness in short areas could see him contribute as a gadget player or in the return game, supplementing the Detroit Lions already robust receiving corps. The significant guaranteed money he received upon signing indicates the Lions’ high regard for his capabilities.

Kingsley Eguakun offers much-needed depth to the Lions’ offensive line, particularly at the center position where injuries have recently hampered starter Frank Ragnow. Eguakun, a three-year starter at Florida, is noted for his run-blocking skills and technical proficiency. His experience and leadership make him a solid candidate to secure a spot on the team, providing vital backup and potentially earning playtime should injuries arise. Eguakun’s skill set complements the Lions’ offensive strategy, focusing on movement and technique rather than sheer power. His ability to engage defenders in space and utilize his hands effectively will be crucial in his transition to the NFL. The competition for backup center will be fierce, but Eguakun’s college pedigree and consistency give him a strong chance to emerge as a key reserve.