Odds for next NHL coach to be fired released

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman made the call to retain head coach Jeff Blashill for another season, despite the fact that his team compiled an NHL worst 17-49-5 record last season prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.

Yzerman’s reasoning for his decision was that it wouldn’t be fair to judge Blashill’s performance as a coach while the team was in the midst of a painful rebuild.

And while the team enjoyed an offensive breakthrough last night, the Red Wings have largely struggled this season, especially on the powerplay. They’ve won six games this season, combined with 13 losses and three OT/SO losses.

According to the oddsmakers at BetOnline, Blashill is currently listed as the 5th most likely NHL coach to be given a pink slip. He’s behind Travis Green (VAN), John Hynes (NSH), David Quinn (NYR), and D.J. Smith (OTT).

